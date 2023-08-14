Catholic World News

Seminary enrollments continue decline in US, but some diocese buck trend

August 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Enrollment figures in US seminaries have continued a long decline, according to a report by Georgetown University’s Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA). But some dioceses have reported surges despite the overall trend.



Across the country, seminary enrollment has shows “a continuation of relatively slow long-term decline,” CARA reported. In 1970 the figure was over 6,400; today it is under 2,800.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!