Cardinal Parolin in South Sudan for peace effort

August 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, is in South Sudan this week for a four-day visit, to continue the Vatican’s efforts to promote peace in the young country.



Cardinal Parolin will confer with Church leaders in South Sudan not only about talks between the country’s rival political factions, but also about the natural disasters and poverty that wrack the nation.



The cardinal is making his second visit to the African country, having just concluded a three-day stay in Angola.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

