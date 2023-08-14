Catholic World News

Australian archbishop: allow married priests for indigenous peoples

August 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane has suggested that aboriginal tribes should be exempt from the requirement of priestly celibacy, because there is “no way you’re going to recruit a celibate clergy in those cultures.”



The archbishop said that this suggestion could be introduced at the October meeting of the Synod on Synodality.



Bishop Charles Gauci of Darwin agreed: “With Aboriginal people, we need to be respectful of culture. Pope Francis has said that he is open in certain situations to ordaining married men; that is not off the agenda.”

