Canadian bishop demands proof of abuse at residential schools

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A retired Canadian bishop is challenging the claims that hundreds of native children died and were buried in unmarked mass graves at the “residential schools” administered by the Church—and challenging his brother bishops to defend the Church’s record.



“Why is the Catholic Church not asking the federal government for proof that even one residential child is actually missing” asks Bishop Fred Henry, the former head of the Calgary diocese. He called upon the Canadian bishops to repudiate the “lie” that Catholic institutions had engaged in massive human-rights abuses, and to reject a federal minister’s report that places blame on the Church.



While conceding problems with the residential schools, Bishop Henry said that the federal report implies that “thousands of missing children were murdered by Catholic priests and nuns and clandestinely buried in unmarked graves. Is the Catholic Church prepared to go that far in the name of reconciliation?”



Leaders of the Canadian bishops’ conference have not responded publicly to Bishop Henry’s challenge. But two archbishops told the Catholic Register that they are waiting for a final federal report before commenting.



In a related development, the federal minister responsible for the report has recommended making it a criminal offense to deny the claim that hundreds of Indian children died of neglect and abuse at the residential schools.

