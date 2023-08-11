Catholic World News
Iran arresting Christian converts in new crackdown
August 11, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Police in Iran have arrested dozens of Christians this summer, human-rights activists report.
Most of the people arrested in the crackdown have been former Muslims who converted to Christianity. Islamic law makes it a crime to renounce the faith.
However, some of those arrested have been Chaldean Christians who were baptized as children.
