Iran arresting Christian converts in new crackdown

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Iran have arrested dozens of Christians this summer, human-rights activists report.



Most of the people arrested in the crackdown have been former Muslims who converted to Christianity. Islamic law makes it a crime to renounce the faith.



However, some of those arrested have been Chaldean Christians who were baptized as children.

