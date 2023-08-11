Catholic World News

Pro-life Americans need new approach, Wall Street Journal editorializes

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In the aftermath of a ballot defeat for pro-lifers in Ohio, a Wall Street Journal editorial observes that since the Dobbs decision, abortion advocates have exploited the issue to defeat Republican candidates. “This political liability will persist until the GOP finds an abortion message that most voters can accept,” the editorial concludes.

