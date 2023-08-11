Catholic World News

Pediatricians urge group to rethink support for children’s gender reassignment

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A group of pediatricians has urged the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP) to reconsider its support for gender reassignment treatment for children.



The American College of Pediatricians, a group of practitioners who vow that they will “not be influenced by the politically driven pronouncements of the day,” said that it was “disappointed” with the larger organization’s support for transgender treatment. “There is no scientifically robust evidence to support transgender interventions on minors,” the group insisted.

