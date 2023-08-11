Catholic World News

Pope offers prayers for Hawaii fire victims

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has conveyed his “spiritual closeness” to the people of Hawaii after wildfires claimed dozens of lives there.



In a telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, the Pontiff said that he was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy. He offered “the assurance of prayers for the dead, injured and displaced, as well as for the first responders and emergency personnel.”

