Catholic activist arrests in Hong Kong

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A lay Catholic leader was among ten people arrested in the latest crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong.



Bobo Yip, the former chairwoman of the justice-and-peace commission for the Hong Kong diocese, was charged with violation of national security, because of her involvement with a fund set up to provide legal support for democracy activists.



After taking Yip into custody, police entered a Catholic bookstore and seized computers as evidence.

