Opus Dei responds to change of canon law for prelatures

August 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Fernando Ocariz, the prelate of Opus Dei, has announced that the group will “accept with filial obedience” the changes made by Pope Francis in the canon law that governs personal prelatures.



(Opus Dei was made a personal prelature in 1982; it remains the only such body in the Catholic Church.)



Msgr. Ocariz said that the new provisions for the prelature, under the terms of a motu proprio issued by the Pontiff this week, must be “taken into account” as Opus Dei completes the revision of its own governing statutes, which will be submitted to the Vatican for approval. The prelate expressed his confidence in the process: “Since the work belongs to both God and the church, the Holy Spirit is guiding us at all times.”

