Catholic World News

Analyzed: the erotic poetry of new Vatican doctrinal prefect

August 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: In Catholic World Report, “John Smith” (a pseudonym) analysis the erotic poetry of Cardinal-designate Víctor Manuel Fernandez, the newly named prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, in his much-discussed book, Heal Me with Your Mouth: The Art of Kissing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!