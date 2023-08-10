Catholic World News
Philadelphia archdiocese pays $3.5 million to settle abuse suit
August 10, 2023
» Continue to this story on Philadelphia Inquirer
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a man who says he was molested by a priest.
The accused priest, Father John Close, was placed on administrative leave in 2011, and died in 2018.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!