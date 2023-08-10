Catholic World News

Pope names new Patriarch of Lisbon

August 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Four days after the conclusion of World Youth Day in Lisbon, Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Manuel Clemente, 75, as Patriarch of Lisbon. The Pontiff named Bishop Rui Manuel Sousa Valério, SMM, 58, Portugal’s military bishop since 2018, as the new Patriarch.



In July, Pope Francis announced that he would name Lisbon Auxiliary Bishop Américo Aguiar, 49, a cardinal, leading to speculation that Bishop Aguiar, the chief organizer of World Youth Day, would be the next Patriarch of Lisbon. Passed over for the appointment as Patriarch, Cardinal-designate Aguiar may instead be slated for an appointment to the Roman Curia—perhaps as the next prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life, which oversees World Youth Day, and is currently led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, 75.

