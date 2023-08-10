Catholic World News

Spanish teen says she regained sight during World Youth Day

August 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A 14-year-old Spanish girl who had lost 95% of her vision regained her vision during World Youth Day on August 5, after completing a Marian novena.



“I think that there we have a piece of information that is beautiful and a girl who has recovered her sight,” said Cardinal Juan José Omella of Barcelona, president of the Spanish bishops’ conference. “Doctors will now have to assess whether or not it was incurable” in order to determine whether the healing was miraculous.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

