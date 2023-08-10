Catholic World News

USCCB: ‘Tell Congress to fund WIC for all families in need!’

August 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published an action alert that urges the faithful to advocate for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).



“All families in need must have access to life-saving nutrition and health services,” the action alert states. “Tell Congress to continue its long history of bipartisan support for WIC by providing the program with adequate resources to serve all eligible participants with food that meets their nutrition needs, including the current benefit for fruits and vegetables. “

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

