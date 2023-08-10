Catholic World News

Minnesota Catholic colleges announce ‘non-binary admissions policy’

August 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Under the non-binary admission policy, the College of Saint Benedict, a women’s college, will admit “applicants who were assigned female at birth as well as those who were assigned male or female at birth but now consistently live and identify as female, transgender, gender fluid or nonbinary.”



Likewise, Saint John’s University, a men’s college, will admit “applicants who were assigned male at birth as well as those who were assigned female or male at birth but now consistently live and identify as male, transgender, gender fluid or nonbinary.”

