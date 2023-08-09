Catholic World News

Theologian: Synod activism contradicts message of Vatican II

August 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Swiss theologian, writing in First Things, argues that the activist vision urged by German-speaking bishops for the Synod on Synodality is at odds with a central message of Vatican II.



Msgr. Martin Grichting, the former vicar-general of the Chur diocese, explains that Lumen Gentium in particular emphasized the role of the Catholic laity, stressing that the laity are not merely helpers for the clergy. The vision of “progressive” Catholics, he says, is quite different: “They are exacerbating the Tridentine clerical fixation—itself a distortion of Trent—by seeking to make the laity de facto clerics.”



“In practice,” the continues, the progressive vision—in which lay people assume ecclesiastical tasks—“proves to be a self-employment program for those already working for the Church.”

