Proposed federal legislation would offer pregnancy help

August 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Citing a study that showed 60% of the women who procure abortions would have preferred to bear the child, an Iowa legislator has introduced legislation that would expand federal benefits for pregnant women.



The legislation offered by Rep. Ashley Hinson would also set up an online clearinghouse to provide women with information about resources available during pregnancy and after childbirth—thus supporting the work of pregnancy-help centers that have been targeted by abortion advocates for elimination.

