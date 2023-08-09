Catholic World News

France moves to ban political party for anti-Semitism

August 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Gérald Darmanin, France’s interior minister, announced that the government will dissolve Civitas, described in the report as an “ultra-traditional Catholic party,” after a speaker at a party seminar suggested the barring of Jews and other religious minorities from citizenship.

