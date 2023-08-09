Catholic World News

Pro-Beijing bishops seek ‘sinicization of Catholic seminaries’

August 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Leading bishops from the Seminary Department of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and the Chinese Catholic Bishops’ Conference held a three-day meeting in late July to ensure that “seminary formation, including textbooks used in seminaries,” is “aligned with the government’s sinicization policy,” according to the report.



The Chinese Communist Party’s sinicization policy, announced in 2018, “aims to impose strict rules based on the core values of socialism, autonomy, and supporting the leadership of the CCP,” the report notes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!