Work to ensure fair elections in DR Congo, USCCB committee chairman urges Blinken

August 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to “act promptly to ensure a free, fair, and credible election” in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (map).



Bishop Malloy cited a recent statement from the Congolese Catholic Bishops’ Conference (CENCO) detailing the Congolese government’s repression of opponents, as well as it failure to stem violence and its refusal to support an election audit.



“I hope you will work publicly with [the Congolese bishops’ conference] and other civil society organizations to defend the democratic values that our country holds dear,” Bishop Malloy added in his August 8 letter to Blinken. “As my Committee stands with the bishops of the DRC, we are ready to work with you towards that goal.”

