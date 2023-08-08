Catholic World News

Catholic couple sues Massachusetts after rejection as foster parents

August 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Becket Law

CWN Editor's Note: A Massachusetts couple has filed suit against state officials, after being denied an opportunity to have foster children because of their Catholic faith.



Mike and Kitty Burke had applied to become foster parents, but the Department of Children and Families rejected them, citing their moral opposition to homosexuality and gender transition. While conceding that the Burkes were a “loving couple,” the department said: “Their faith is not supportive.”



Noting that Massachusetts is currently experiencing a severe shortage of foster parents—which requires officials to house some children in hospitals—the Burkes said: “We were absolutely devastated to learn that Massachusetts would rather children sleep in the hallways of hospitals than let us welcome children in need into our home.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!