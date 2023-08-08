Catholic World News

The Work receives final Vatican approval

August 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life has granted final approval to The Work.



The spiritual family, founded in 1938 by Mother Julia Verhaeghe, has a spirituality that emphasizes love for the Sacred Heart and for the Church. It is now headquartered in Austria.

