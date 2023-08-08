Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar parishes in India refuse to read out papal delegate’s liturgy letter

August 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently named Archbishop Cyril Vasil’, SJ, of Kosice (Slovakia) as pontifical delegate to resolve the bitter liturgical dispute that has divided the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly in India’s Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.



In a letter to the faithful of the archeparchy, Archbishop Vasil’, who is an Eastern Catholic, requested Eucharistic adoration, the recitation of the Rosary, and fasting to resolve the crisis. Most parish priests in the archeparchy refused to read aloud his letter, according to a local media report.



The liturgical dispute, which at times has been violent, revolves around the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision to have a “uniform method” of celebrating the liturgy in which the priest faces the people for the Liturgy of the Word but turns ad orientem toward the altar in the Liturgy of the Eucharist, as priests traditionally had done. The vast majority of priests in the archeparchy wish to continue celebrating the Eucharistic liturgy facing the people.



Pope Francis has lent his support to the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision. Archbishop Vasil’ said in his letter that the Pope sent him as pontifical delegate to ensure that the hierarchy’s decision is implemented in the archeparchy.

