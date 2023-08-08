Catholic World News

Nigerian prelate attributes national divisions, most sufferings to failure to listen to God

August 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The failure of listening to God and acting on what we have heard is the reason for most of our suffering in the world,” Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, preached on August 6. “It is the same reason why we cannot remain cohesive in our country as one people and one nation.”



The nation of 225.1 million (map), the most populous in Africa and 6th most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

