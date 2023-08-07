Catholic World News

Pope seen consolidating authority in Rome

August 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican journalist Andrea Gagliarducci notes that in appointing a new rector for the Lateran Unversity, Pope Francis also restructured the leadership of that university, and promised a broader reorganization of all pontifical universities. The net result, Gagliarducci remarks, is “that everything passes to the direct control of the Pope.”



Similarly, the journalist continues, recent papal changes in the Rome diocese and pontifical household have the effect of centralizing authority. “Pope Francis is dismantling the papal court,” he writes. “But, by putting everything under his control, he is creating a court of the Pope.”

