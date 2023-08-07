Catholic World News

Father Perrone returns to ministry after suspension

August 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A prominent Michigan priest has been restored to ministry at his parish, four years after he was suspended because of sex-abuse charges that were proven false.



Father Eduard Perrone celebrated Mass at Assumption Grotto in Detroit, where he has developed a wide reputation for the beauty of the music and the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass.



After the Vatican declined to pursue a complaint against Father Perrone that alleged “groping,” the priest filed defamation lawsuits against a police office and an archdiocesan official who had added a charge of rape— a charge that the accuser had said was untrue. But the Detroit archdiocese continued disciplinary proceedings, finding Father Perrone guilty of “disobedience” because he would not follow a directive to drop the lawsuits.

