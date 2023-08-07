Catholic World News

Bankruptcy for Archdiocese of San Francisco is ‘very likely,’ Archbishop Cordileone says

August 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of San Francisco

CWN Editor's Note: More than 500 lawsuits were filed against the Archdiocese of San Francisco during a three-year lifting of the statute of limitations.



“The vast majority of the alleged abuse occurred in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s and involved priests who are deceased or no longer in ministry,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said on August 4. “We have been investigating the best options for managing and resolving these cases. After much contemplation and prayer, I wish to inform you that a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization is very likely.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!