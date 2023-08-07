Catholic World News

‘Do you cry?’ Pope asks 800,000 young people at Stations of the Cross; so does Jesus, he says

August 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On August 4, the third day of his apostolic journey to Portugal, Pope Francis presided at the Stations of the Cross with young people in Eduardo VII Park in Lisbon.



Earlier in the day, Pope Francis heard the confessions of three young people near Vasco da Gama Garden, addressed representatives of some aid and charity centers at the Parish Center of Serafina, and had lunch with some young people in the apostolic nunciature.

