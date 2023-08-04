Catholic World News

Oregon hospital refuses treatment to cancer patient over ‘transgender’ complaint

August 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Oregon Health and Science University has refused to provide treatment for a cancer patient who complains vigorously about the institution’s support for the ‘transgender’ cause.



Marlene Barbera received a message that she was “discharged from receiving medical care at the Richmond Family Medicine Clinic. This action is being taken because of ongoing disrespectful and hurtful remarks about our LGBTQ community and staff… “

