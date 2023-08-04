Catholic World News

In Lisbon, Pope meets with leaders of other faiths

August 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On August 4, Pope Francis devoted a portion of his day in Lisbon to meetings with leaders of non-Christian faiths.



The Pontiff met first with a delegation from the International Dialogue Center, an institution established by King Abdullah II of Jordan that has its headquarters in Lisbon. Then he met with representatives of Jewish and Islamic believers in the city. Finally he held a reception for religious men and women involved in ecumenical and inter-religious efforts.

