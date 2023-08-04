Catholic World News

Our ‘new battle of New Orleans’ is ‘against violence, murder and racism,’ prelate says

August 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on Clarion Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Recalling “Our Lady of Prompt Succor and her deliverance of the people of New Orleans from the British army in the Battle of New Orleans in 1815,” Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans said that “if you look at our world today, our new battle of New Orleans is against violence, murder and racism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!