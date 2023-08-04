Catholic World News

‘We are on our own’: Christians in Nigeria are convinced some soldiers are working with Islamists

August 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “From my estimates, including the mass burials I have conducted, I can say that not less than 60 people have been killed in Riyom (map) between April and June,” said Father George Barde, who charged that soldiers have assisted members of the Fulani people in murdering Christians.

