Catholic World News

12% of Americans support violence to ‘restore abortion rights’

August 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: 12% of Americans—including 16% of Democrats and 14% of independents—support violence to restore nationwide “abortion rights,” according to the University of Chicago’s Project on Security and Threats.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!