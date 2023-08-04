Catholic World News

Pope holds surprise meeting with Ukrainian youth at World Youth Day

August 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On the morning of August 3, Pope Francis met for 30 minutes at the nunciature with some 15 young people from Ukraine.



The Pope listened to the Ukrainians’ stories, expressed his “painful and prayerful closeness,” and concluded the meeting by praying the Lord’s Prayer.

