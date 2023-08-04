Catholic World News

USCCB office renews criticism of Biden administration’s asylum restrictions

August 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In an August 2 legal update, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Migration and Refugee Services office renewed its criticism of restrictions put in place by the Biden administration earlier this year on non-Mexican asylum seekers.



“The US Catholic bishops have called on leaders and all people of good will to see in vulnerable asylum seekers more than numbers encountered at the border or noncitizens to be processed but persons created in the image and likeness of God,” the legal update stated, while acknowledging that “Catholic teaching recognizes the right of countries to implement just laws to regulate migration at their borders.”



“This right is subject to consideration of the common good and respect for the sanctity of human life,” the update continued. “Consideration of the common good incorporates a nation’s responsibilities to its citizens, as well as its obligation to those who find themselves in need. Moreover, Church teaching further requires that the due process rights of migrants be acknowledged and preserved.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!