Missionary priest discusses Senegal protests, discounts possibility of civil war

August 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two people were killed in protests in Senegal following the arrest of opposition figure Ousmane Sonko and the dissolution of his political party.



The West African nation of 18 million (map) is 92% Muslim, 5% Christian, and 3% ethnic religionist.

