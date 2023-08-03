Catholic World News

Virginia bishops welcome new state policies on parental rights, transgender students

August 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Virginia welcomed a new modiel policies issued by the Virginia Department of Education on parental involvement in education and on transgender students.



“We commend Governor [Glenn] Youngkin and his Administration for issuing these updated policies, which are a considerable improvement and much needed remediation of the policies put in place by the prior Administration,” the bishops wrote. “The new policies enhance transparency for parents and restore their primary role in the education, care and health of their children.”



The policies “affirm and protect the dignity and safety of every student,” the bishops added. “They also respect the religious liberty and conscience rights of all members of Virginia’s public school community.”

