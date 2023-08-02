Catholic World News

Vatican relaunches Global Compact on Education at World Youth Day

August 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Culture and Education is relaunching the Global Compact on Education in a series of programs at World Youth Day in Lisbon.



The initiative, announced by Pope Francis in 2019, seeks “to join efforts so that education generates peace, justice and acceptance among peoples.” The Global Compact on Education was previously relaunched in 2020.

