Catholic World News

World Youth Day opens in Lisbon with Mass for thousands of pilgrims

August 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Manuel Clemente, the Patriarch of Lisbon, celebrated the opening Mass of World Youth Day in Lisbon’s Eduardo VII Park on August 1.



“Mary carried in her womb the ‘blessed fruit’ that was Jesus,” Cardinal Clemente preached. “Christians also carry him, spiritually and actually, because they receive him in the word, the sacraments, and in charity, where he offers himself.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!