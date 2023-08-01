Catholic World News

Religious charities lead in fundraising in US—except with younger donors

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Religious charities are most likely to receive support from American donors, but younger donors are more inclined toward environmental and human-rights causes, a new study has shown.



The Collage Group found that 19% of Americans gave money to religious charities. But the percentage giving to religious causes declined with younger donors. Religious charities won support from 27% of the “Baby Boom” generation, but only 11% of “Gen X.”

