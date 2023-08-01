Catholic World News

Heartbeat International chairwoman among 3 winners of USCCB’s pro-life award

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The three winners of the 2023 People of Life award, given by the US bishops’ pro-life committee, are Dr. Margaret (Peggy) Hartshorn, chairman of the board of Heartbeat International; Aurora Tinajero, who has been active in pro-life work in Texas; and the late Dr. Kathryn Moseley, pediatrics professor at the University of Michigan.

