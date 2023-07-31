Catholic World News

Honduran bishop recognizes Eucharistic miracle

July 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Following an investigation, Bishop Walter Guillén Soto of Gracias (Honduras) said that a Eucharistic miracle took place in the town of San Juan in June 2022.



“I think that this extraordinary, visible, tangible, perceptible, verifiable sign of this manifestation of the Blood of the Lord in an obscure community in the midst of the most extreme rurality of our agricultural environment says a lot at this time,” the bishop said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

