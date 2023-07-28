Catholic World News

Theologian sees ‘Christological deficiency’ in Synod working document

July 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Writing for First Things, Father Robert Imbelli considers how the great 20th-century theologian Henri de Lubac, SJ, might have thought about the Synod on Syndality.



De Lubac’s thoughts figured prominently in Vatican II, and particularly in the Constitution on the Church, Lumen Gentium. He also warned against any tendency to diminish the Christological focus of the Church, which is “the sacrament of Jesus Christ.”



Father Imbelli makes the telling observation:





The recently released Instrumentum laboris for the ongoing Synod on Synodality twice cites these words of Lumen Gentium. It is telling, however, that both times it omits the all-important words “in Christ.” This omission can scarcely be attributed to haste or sloppiness, and raises legitimate concerns regarding the document’s Christological deficiency.

