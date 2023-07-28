Catholic World News

Vatican briefing on World Youth Day: 333,000 have registered; 1 million expected

July 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On July 27, Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, held a briefing during which he presented the program of Pope Francis’s August 2-6 apostolic journey to Portugal, as well as statistics on the Church in Portugal.



Recalling previous visits of the popes to Portugal, Bruni said that Fátima “is always to some extent the place to entrust the great sorrows of the world to Mary.” The Pope will visit Fátima on August 5 (the first Saturday of the month) to pray for the end of the war in Ukraine.



Bruni said that over 333,000 pilgrims from nearly 200 nations registered for World Youth Day and that crowds of 1 million are expected for the final two days.



Asked about a potential papal meeting with abuse victims, Bruni said that if a meeting takes place, it will be private, with news of the meeting released after the fact.

