Euphrates becoming ‘the river of hunger,’ Vatican newspaper warns

July 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Il fiume della fame” [The river of hunger], the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its July 27 edition to the drastically declining water level of the Euphrates River in Syria, with consequences for irrigation and fishing.



Isabella Piro reported that civil war, Covid, and a devastating earthquake have also contributed to a situation in which over 75% of Syrians do not have income to meet basic needs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

