Pop culture starting to agree with Catholic teaching on birth control, theologian writes

July 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I am somewhat flummoxed as to why there are efforts in the Church to back away from Catholic teachings, particularly those on birth control,” theologian Pia de Solenni writes in America, the Jesuit publication. “In society, there seems to be a growing trend to question, if not outrightly reject, hormonal contraception.”

