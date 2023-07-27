Catholic World News

Papal message to Medjugorje youth festival

July 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to youth taking part in a five-youth festival in Medjugorje, the site of the alleged Marian apparitions in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



“Dear young people, God has a plan of love for each one of you,” the Pope wrote. “Do not be afraid of His will, but place all your trust in His grace. For Him, you are precious and important, because you are the work of His hands.”



“May Mary Most Holy accompany you and teach you to discern and welcome the will of the heavenly Father in your lives,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!