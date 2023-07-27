Catholic World News

Leading Argentine rabbi pays tribute to Cardinal-designate Fernández

July 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Rabbi Abraham Skorka, who coauthored a book with the future Pope Francis, paid tribute to Cardinal-designate Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, for his work in Jewish-Catholic dialogue.



Rabbi Skorka is the rector emeritus of the Latin American Rabbinical Seminary in Buenos Aires.

