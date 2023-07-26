Catholic World News

India’s Catholic hierarchy seen slow to answer abuse complaints

July 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Four Catholic bishops in India have resigned in the past 15 years after being charged with sexual abuse, the UCANews service reports:



In all four cases, the hierarchy failed to act on its own against the accused but moved only after public outrage and police complaints. Even when acted upon, the hierarchy made no public report of its investigation on the allegations nor explained reasons for removing the person.

